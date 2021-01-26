All clear given at Lauderhill business after bomb scare

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The all-clear has been given at a Lauderhill business after a bomb scare.

A suspicious was package found at a shipping company in the 500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

Officials evacuated a strip mall while the bomb squad investigated. They determined the package posed no threat.

A couple of hours later, Miami-Dade Police responded to a bomb threat at a business with the same name in a cargo area at MIA.

That package was deemed harmless, as well.

