FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is back up and running as usual after a terminal was evacuated.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious unattended bag located in the upper level of Terminal 1 just before 10:35 a.m., Sunday.

BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit responded and cleared the area.

Traveler Geoffrey Adler praised first responders for their quick and decisive actions.

“I think the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, they’re doing a good job keeping an eye on what’s going on,” he said. “I appreciate that, and I appreciate the care for our safety and well-being. It is definitely an inconvenience, and now there’s just concern if we’re going to make our flight on time.”

After an investigation, the bag was deemed safe, and the terminal was given the all clear at around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.