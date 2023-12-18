FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after they investigated a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the upper level of Terminal.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies responded to the terminal, located at 50 Terminal Drive, just before 5:30 p.m., Sunday.

While investigating the incident, deputies detained a man for questioning.

The upper level of the terminal was evacuated as a precaution, as the BSO Bomb Squad investigated. They gave the all clear about three hours after they responded

FLL officials said the entrance to the Departures roadway was temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation, but the airport has since resumed normal operations.

