All clear given after suspicious phone call places Nova school campuses on lockdown

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a suspicious phone call placed all three Nova school campuses on lockdown in Davie.

The lockdowns were lifted just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the campus where a concentration of police cars responded after the call at the campus where Nova High School, Nova Middle School and Eisenhower Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

According to police, someone called and repeatedly yelled “Code Red!” and then hung up.

Police found a couple of students in the bathroom and escorted them out to safety.

A student said they initially were not informed what had triggered the lockdown.

“Nobody really knows what’s going on. They wouldn’t let us use our phone or anything,” she said. “It was really just nerve-racking, and I don’t want to go through that again.”

Police used K-9s to search for anything suspicious at Nova Middle School.

An armed school resource officer entered the same school.

However, nothing was found.

“I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t think that’s appropriate, and that just causes more issues and makes things harder for everybody,” said the student who spoke with 7News. “I don’t think people should make jokes about that type of situation, because when real things happen, then we don’t know what’s a joke and what’s not.”

Meanwhile, loved ones came to the school to pick up the students.

“I don’t ever give my brother a phone. I think it’s time to give him a phone,” said a man who came to pick up his little brother. “It’s scary, you know, that I have to be worried about this, bringing my brother to school and him being at school.”

Police said they are trying to determine who made the phone call. They said that person will face serious charges, adding they don’t take these actions lightly.

