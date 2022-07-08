POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after officials determined a suspicious item found on the shores of Pompano Beach was a used flare. 

7Skyforce captured images of a device or canister surrounded by three cones near a lifeguard station, leading to a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation.

This happened on the sand at 10 North Pompano Beach Boulevard, Friday afternoon.  

Officials later determined the device was just a flare.

The beach will be opening up soon.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox