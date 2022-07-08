POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after officials determined a suspicious item found on the shores of Pompano Beach was a used flare.

7Skyforce captured images of a device or canister surrounded by three cones near a lifeguard station, leading to a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation.

This happened on the sand at 10 North Pompano Beach Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Officials later determined the device was just a flare.

The beach will be opening up soon.

