All clear given after empty briefcase outside IKEA in Sunrise prompts evacuation

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at the IKEA after a suspicious package that turned out to be an empty briefcase was spotted in front of the building, prompting an evacuation.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue responded to the large retailer at 151 NW 136th Ave., Sunday afternoon.

Officials described the package as a metal briefcase. Police created a safe perimeter around it while they waited for the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to arrive.

The IKEA staff voluntarily evacuated everyone as a precaution.

Shoppers took to social media to describe a fast evacuation from the store.

Video posted to Twitter captured a long line of cars slowly exiting the covered garage.

Once the bomb squad responded, they determined the briefcase was empty.

