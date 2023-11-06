LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given after authorities responded to a bomb threat called into Park Lakes Elementary School.

The threat was called in just before 10:30 a.m. at 3925 N State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, prompting an evacuation of the campus.

7Skyforce flew over the campus around 11 a.m. as students were removed from the premises as a precaution, with Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies on hand to assist.

According to officials with Broward County Public Schools, the students were safely relocated to an alternate site and parents were notified.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the all-clear was given and students who had not already been picked up were able to return to class.

Authorities are currently investigating the threat.

