MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at a South Florida middle school.

Students at Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave., were briefly evacuated, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and faculty were seeking shelter at the school’s baseball field.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was also at the scene where no threatening devices were found.

Students and staff were able to return back to the school.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.