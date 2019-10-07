All clear at Broward College South Campus after reports of gunshots unfounded

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have given the all clear at Broward College South Campus after investigating reports of gunshots on campus.

UPDATE: Officers have thoroughly searched the Broward College campus; there is no evidence of gunfire, and no reported victims of any crime. The campus lockdown is being lifted. There are no safety alerts for the students, staff, and/or campus. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/bJCryuTPgl — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 7, 2019

A student posted a tweet saying she heard what sounded like gunshots from her classroom at campus at 7200 Pines Blvd., at 2:52 p.m., Monday.

Police responded and locked down the campus to search for anything suspicious but found nothing.

