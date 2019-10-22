All clear at 2 Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated for unfounded bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Lauderdale Lakes schools that had to be evacuated after a bomb threat have been given the all clear.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene after the call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce flew over the scene where students and teachers from Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were evacuated onto the football field after the threat was called in.

This latest bomb threat comes nearly a month after another bomb threat forced students from the same schools, plus Oriole Elementary School, out of the classroom and onto the football field for several hours.

Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle were placed on Code Yellow.

It’s unclear whether the bomb threat was credible or a hoax, but officials didn’t take any chances.

Students had to stay outside in the football field until the all clear was given. They weren’t allowed back inside the schools. They were just dismissed.

“We was in gym class, and they said, ‘We got a bomb threat!’ so we had to evacuate the school,” student Julissa Rollins said, adding that it happened around 1:30 p.m.

“So, we went on Code Yellow, and then they told us it was a Code Black and we gotta evacuate to B.A., and we were just stuck outside,” a student from Lauderdale Lakes Middle said.

Several students said their day was disrupted, and their parents said they’re fed up with the bomb threats the schools have been receiving.

BSO gave the all clear to both schools after finding the threat was unfounded.

