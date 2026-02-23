FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a high honor for a Fort Lauderdale pastor who was recognized for his commitment to the community.

Cameras rolled at New Mount Olive Baptist Church on Sunday as U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz presented the Rev. Dr. Marcus Davidson with the Alcee L. Hastings Civil Rights & Social Justice Leadership Award.

The prestigious honor is given to Floridians who demonstrate superior civic engagement and a commitment to supporting the South Florida community.

“Creating and bestowing this award was all about making sure that we can celebrate folks who are really in the trenches, in the streets every day, in the community every day fighting to advance human and civil rights,” said Wasserman Schultz.

The award serves to keep the late congressman Alcee Hastings‘ legacy alive during Black History Month.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.