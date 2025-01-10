POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane made an emergency landing at Pompano Beach Airpark following reports of it being in distress, prompting a swift response from first responders.

The plane, called “The Piper PA-44 Seminole”, landed safely on its belly just before 11:30a.m., Friday.

The plane initially departed from the airport around 9:00a.m., flying around Palm Beach County for much of the flight.

It is being reported that the pilot declared a problem with the landing gear.

The pilot circled the western region of the airport for nearly an hour to burn off fuel.

There were two people on board and they are both OK.

At this time, the runaway and the airport is closed as crews work to clean the pavement.

