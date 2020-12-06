Air Reserve training exercise triggers concerns near Cooper City, Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A training exercise by the Homestead Air Reserve Base left some residents in southern Broward County concerned.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer on Sunday captured a military plane intercepting a small plane near Cooper City and Weston.

The base posted on social media that training exercises would begin on Sunday and there is no cause for alarm.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.