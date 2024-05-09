DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach woman received a cool surprise ahead of Mother’s Day.

Air Pros USA surprised Denise Green by installing a new air conditioning unit free of charge as part of its Mother’s Day giveaway.

Green’s home was damaged by last year’s historic flooding and she didn’t have a working AC for more than five years.

“From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank them enough. I’m just so happy that I was able to be the mother that was chosen for this gift, said Green.

Air Pros USA said they are grateful to be able to help the community in South Florida.

“We wouldn’t have our customers without our beautiful supporting communities around here in South Florida, so it really makes a big impact when we give back to them and it makes them happy,” said Air Pros USA Christopher Nye.

Green lives at her Dania Beach home with two of her daughters and four grandchildren.

