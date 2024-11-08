MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The crew from an air conditioning company arrived at a home in Miramar to deliver a cool surprise to a veteran.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the Air Pros team telling the veteran the good news.

“So, today we’re excited, it’s the eve of Veterans Day, so we are here to surprise a veteran with a brand-new AC unit,” said Air Pros spokesperson Krystle Cunningham.

This is the third year that the company has given away an entire unit to a veteran just before Veterans Day. This year’s recipient was Anthony Guadamuz.

“I have a surprise. Air Pros, so guess what? We’re going to have the engineer coming today, we’re going to install your unit,” said Cunningham moments after Guadamuz answered the door.

“Oh, my God, it’s amazing. Thank you so much,” said Guadamuz.

Guadamuz and his French bulldog Lola have been without air conditioning for quite some time.

“I purchased this house in 2021, and I’ve had multiple issues with with it. I’ve had multiple guys come out, repair different things,” said Guadamuz. “The condenser just blew not too long ago.”

Anthony joined the Marine Corps in 2008. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I served for about six years, I did two tours, and we were just running a lot of missions to try and clear routes, finding explosives, getting them out of the way, and keeping our troops safe and local populace safe,” he said.

He risked his life to keep others safe, which is something the team at Air Pros said is deserving of a new unit.

“We have a lot of military veterans that work for our company as well, and we’re just really happy to be able to give back to the community and give back to to someone who’s served our country,” said Cunningham.

The new AC unit is saving Guadamuz $15,000. He said it was much needed, because now he has to replace his home’s roof. The new AC should be up and running Thursday night.

