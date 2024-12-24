TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A family got a special gift from an air condition company that all started with a clever sign.

It started with Marian Pattie growing up in love with a unique message the company Air Around the Clock used on their billboards.

The message “Your wife is hot. Better get your A/C fixed,” can be seen around South Florida.

Her mom called the A/C company in hopes of buying any stickers they might have for Marian, 18, who has autism.

The owner of the company went above and beyond and gifted the mother and daughter tickets to the Florida Panthers game on Monday night.

“What I loved about the sign is that it was so eye-catching and funny the Air Around the Clock ‘Your wife is hot,’ it is perfect,” said Marian. “I am heavily excited, and it’s just so much to look forward to, and I think this is going to be a memorable experience for multiple Christmases to come.”

She also got several other gifts, including T-shirts, stickers and even miniature versions of the billboards with her face on them.

