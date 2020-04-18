Age restrictions lifted at CB Smith Park COVID-19 test site

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have lifted age restritions at a major COVID-19 testing site in South Florida.

Anyone who is 18 years or older and showing symptoms associated with the virus can now be tested at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, officials said Saturday.

In addition, first responders and other healthcare workers may also be tested, whether they show symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

The site still requires all people who want to be tested here to pre-register.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.