PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject remains on the run after bailing from a stolen tractor-trailer in Plantation, prompting police to set up a perimeter.

According to Plantation Police, the subject ditched the truck near a U-Haul rental center and fled into a nearby neighborhood, late Monday morning.

Police asked area residents to stay indoors as they searched for the subject off Southwest Sixth Street near the southwest corner of Broward Boulevard and U.S. 441.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter circled the area for about an hour looking for that subject.

Plantation Police K-9 units were also at the scene searching.

Ultimately, police said, they were unable to locate the subject, and the perimeter was cleared, as their investigation continues.

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