After family plea, COVID-19 patient at Northwest Medical Center receives plasma

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Margate, said he has finally received the plasma treatment that he urgently needed, but his fight is far from over.

For the past month and a half, 41-year-old Victor Sanchez has been a patient at Northwest Medical Center.

“It’s been devastating,” said his wife, Judy Sanchez.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Judy said that two weeks ago he could no longer breathe on his own, forcing doctors to put him on a ventilator.

“The doctor, what he said is, basically, we don’t know if he’s going to come out of the ventilator, so once he’s in the ventilator, we said our goodbyes to him,” said Judy.

But after six weeks of uncertainty and confusion, the Sanchez family said there is now some hope.

Some studies suggest plasma from patients who beat COVID-19 can be used for treatment.

After sharing their story on 7News on Saturday, the family finally found a donor, and on Sunday, Victor received the treatment.

“It was just overwhelming happiness. Everybody was crying,” said Judy. “His mother was saying that was the best Mother’s Day gift that she could have received.”

However, not much has changed since the treatment.

Judy said the doctors believe it could take up to 72 hours to see any improvements, but she’s hopeful the treatment will work, and soon enough he’ll be able to breathe on his own.

“Then we’ll be a family again and back to normal,” she said.

Judy said Victor’s blood pressure went up once he received the treatment. She said doctors told her that’s a sign that the treatment is working the way it should.

The Sanchez family said they do not know the plasma donor, and they want to find out who this person is so they can one day say thank you.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

