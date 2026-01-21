FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After being lost for two years, an 11-year-old dog was able to reunite with her owner in a long-awaited homecoming.

The Fort Lauderdale woman said her dog named “Mamay” went missing, prompting a search all across the area. Yet, despite never finding her, the owner never gave up hope.

Mamay was brought to the Humane Society of Broward County as a stray. Staff discovered the dog was microchipped and began making calls to find the owner.

Video shared with 7News shows Mamay returning into the arms of her loving family who say they never stopped loving her.

Humane Society of Broward County officials say this reunion is a reminder to pet owners to microchips their pets.

