Advisory for water activities lifted in Las Olas Isles neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have lifted a precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The advisory, issued Tuesday, affected about two dozen homes on Fiesta Way and Nurmi Drive, off Las Olas Boulevard in Las Olas Isles.

It was implemented as a result of minor sewer backups.

Officials said on Saturday that test results are now showing the water is safe.

For more information, contact Fort Lauderdale’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000 or click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.