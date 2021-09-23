WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy adjusting to life in a West Broward neighborhood after escaping Afghanistan has been gifted something that should make his transition a little more comfortable.

Neil Goldberg, author, Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder, who was touched by 10-year-old Noman Mutjaba’s story, delivered the perfect present.

“It’s really nice to see the reality of ‘It takes a village to raise a child,”‘ said Bahaudin Mujtaba, who adopted Noman. “In this case, it basically takes a village to welcome a child from Afghanistan to the United States.”

He escaped Afghanistan with other refugees a few weeks ago as the Taliban took over the country.

“Unfortunately, the journey was tough,” said Mujtaba, “because they tried to get out through the Kabul airport. The first day they were rejected by the Taliban. They were not allowed to go. Even though they tried for 14 hours. Then, on day number two, luckily they were able to get past the Taliban and then past the security gates.”

His adoptive parents have been trying to get him to South Florida for years, and now he is finally home.

Goldberg heard the boy’s story, and he wanted to help make his dreams come true.

“Noman is new to this country,” he said, “and his journey is so amazing, so what better way to greet him than by letting him get emerged into a storybook with the characters and getting this amazing new gift.”

On Wednesday, one of the characters of Neil’s new book, “Pomp, Snow & Cirqueumstance,” surprised Noman with the shiny blue bike.

“It’s always a bright spot to hear something exciting and fun and heartwarming,” Goldberg said.

“He’s been looking forward to having a bike,” said Mujtaba. “He’s been hinting at it. He’s been seeing others riding in the neighborhood.”

Noman smiles and is thankful for every new experience at home with his adoptive family.

“I’m good,” he said. “I’m really happy.”

It’s these sweet moments, of a kid being a kid, riding a bike, that means so much to so many who are captivated by his story.

“This will be memorable for the rest of his life,” said Mujtaba.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.