DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager made the ultimate sacrifice when he drowned trying to save a driver who crashed into a lake. Now his mother is on a mission keep her son’s legacy alive by saving others.

Speaking at a dedication ceremony in Deerfield Beach on Saturday, Sarah Perry paid tribute to her son.

“Aden was my only son,” she said.

Perry recounted the night her son lost his life trying to save another. The 17-year-old tried to save a driver whose car went into a lake, but sadly, neither would make it out alive.

That’s why her foundation has donated “life rings” to communities throughout South Florida.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the addition of another one to Deerfield Beach.

“It’s truly lifesaving. By getting City of Deerfield Beach on board with my initiative is one more city that its waterways are going to be safer,” said Perry. “It’s one more city that, in the event there’s a water emergency, there will be something available to be used to save a life without a good Samaritan losing theirs and hoping to prevent a future drowning.”

There have been similar dedications in past months, all with the same goal of saving a life in the future — hoping the rings would serve to help someone stranded instead of a good Samaritan diving in.

Deerfield Beach officials said they plans to have 19 rings in total.

“We are a beach community, and there’s a lot of waterways, and it’s for safety,” said Deerfield Beach Commissioner Michael Hudak. “We believe in our residents, and we believe in the safety of our residents, and this initiative was just too great to pass up.”

“It’s not just a Florida thing, Miami thing or Broward thing; it’s everywhere,” said Perry. “Wherever there’s water, everywhere where there’s a body of still water, there should be something there to prevent a drowning in case there’s a water emergency.”

To date, Perry’s foundation has donated over 300 life rings in the hopes they will help prevent tragedies near the water.

