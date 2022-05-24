FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Activists are calling for change after the death of an inmate in Broward County.

The department’s personnel was exonerated of any wrongdoing in the death of Kevin Desir in 2021.

Desir’s brother is demanding accountability and aksing for officials to release video of the incident.

“It’s been 492 days since my brother left the facility lifeless, and we’ve gotten no answers,” said Desir’s brother, Mike Desir. “Just release the video. My mother has not even had an opportunity to see the video. The public has not had an opportunity to see the video. That’s all we’re asking for right now.”

Commissioners listening to the presentation only said they would see what they could do.

