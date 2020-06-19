Activists organize caravan to celebrate Juneteenth in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrations are underway in South Florida to honor Juneteenth, the day that officially marks the end of slavery and the liberation of slaves in the U.S.

Activists in Lauderdale Lakes organized a caravan protest Friday that they called Drive to Justice.

7News cameras captured several cars carrying signs that read “#BlackLivesMatter,” “No justice, no peace!” and “If you are not outraged, you are not paying attention!”

The caravan left the parking lot at Lauderdale Lakes and will take a two-hour drive throughout Broward County and end up in Fort Lauderdale.

“We’re no longer gonna be silenced,” Drive to Justice organizer Jessica Williams said. “Today, we have whites, blacks, Hispanics — we have people from all nationalities joining together for one cause: equality. We’ve said time and time again since we were kids and in our pledges, ‘equality and justice for all,’ and that’s all we are seeking, so today is just a day where all voices are heard for unity and equality for all.”

Several events honoring Juneteenth just like Drive to Justice are being held throughout South Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.