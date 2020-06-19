Activists celebrate Juneteenth with caravan in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrations are underway in South Florida to honor Juneteenth, the day that officially marks the end of slavery and the liberation of all slaves in the U.S.

Activists in Lauderdale Lakes organized a caravan protest Friday they called Drive to Justice.

7News cameras captured several cars carrying signs that read “#BlackLivesMatter,” “No justice, no peace!” and “If you are not outraged, you are not paying attention!”

Lakwania Floyd, a participant in the caravan, said, “Until everyone stands up together, it’ll never be equality.”

Dozens of cars could be seen riding one after the other on the way to Huizenga Park, where activists called for racial equality and defunding the police.

Capleton Edwards, who attended the event, said, “We don’t want war. We want peace amongst everyone, no matter what skin color.”

Celebrations were also held in Miami Beach, where leaders emphasized the importance of remembering the past.

One officer at the rally in Miami Beach said, “It is important for our history, part of our history people would like to forget in some cases, but part of our history nonetheless that we must always remember.”

“We’re no longer gonna be silenced,” Drive to Justice organizer Jessica Williams said. “Today, we have whites, blacks, Hispanics — we have people from all nationalities joining together for one cause: equality. We’ve said time and time again since we were kids and in our pledges, ‘equality and justice for all,’ and that’s all we are seeking, so today is just a day where all voices are heard for unity and equality for all.”

The event at Huizenga Park is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

