FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, in collaboration with Galleria Fort Lauderdale, will be conducting an active shooter and hostage negotiation training exercise at the mall.

The drill will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight on the property located at 2414 E. Sunrise Boulevard.

The scenario-based training drill aims to enhance the preparedness of emergency responders and showcase the police response to an active shooter situation.

The drill will be held in a vacant space within the mall. Galleria Fort Lauderdale will maintain its regular business hours during the event.

