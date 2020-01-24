Active police perimeter to apprehend burglary suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a burglary suspect who ran from them.

Police have surrounded the area of Southwest 12th Court between 37th and 39th avenues, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where police cruisers have lined up the street in a neighborhood where they believe the subject may be holed up in a shed and could possibly be armed.

According to police, a resident in the area of 1100 Atkinson Avenue spotted a man trying to break into his home via a doorbell camera. He called police and the burglar took off.

Police made contact with the suspect a few blocks away, but he fled into some backyards.

They’re taking extra precautions to find the burglar because he appeared to be armed when he fled.

SWAT has been called in to assist.

