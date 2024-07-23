HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after several residents were relocated from an assisted living facility in Hollywood after an air conditioner was damaged, the building’s main AC unit was repaired.

Hollywood Police and fire rescue arrived at Presidential Place, located at 3880 S. Circle Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where residents were getting on buses. At the air conditioning cooler area of the facility, one of the fan blades was seen not spinning.

Some residents were taken to restaurants, while others were moved to different parts of the facility that had working AC as crews worked on the failed HVAC system.

No injuries were reported.

According to the facility’s company, a neighboring community used their bus to deliver fans to the facility.

The owners of Presidential Palace released the following statement:

Presidential Place has experienced some challenges with our HVAC system due to a recent power outage. We quickly engaged our HVAC company to begin repairs which are in progress. Until those are complete, we have brought in portable AC units for our residents. We have also offered the option for residents to use key areas in our community to stay cool while the permanent HVAC system is repaired, and temporary AC units are put into place. We will continue to share updates with our residents as this work is completed. Life Care Services

Broward County’s Emergency Management was at the scene to make sure everything was handled properly to avoid a similar situation that happened at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in September of 2017.

Following Hurricane Irma, eight people died at the facility after there was a power outage.

Residents have started to return to the facility after those repairs were made.

