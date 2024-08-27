FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a cool comeback for students after a broken air conditioner prompted early dismissals from a South Florida school on Monday.

Students at Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday walked back to class after much needed repairs were made.

They were moved outside on Monday for part of the day, but South Florida temperatures proved way too hot to handle – or stay focused.

Rescue crews even called to evaluate one 12-year-old student, who is expected to be OK.

Students described their struggle.

“I was doing my work and then when I, it was so hot,” said Nehemiah Wright. “Like, I heard people were passing out, everything bro, so that’s why we had to leave early.”

The AC unit has since been fixed.

