FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was full STEAM ahead this weekend for a special group of Broward County children.

The creative bunch on Saturday attended “For the Love of STEAM” in Fort Lauderdale. The event featured STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) activities for blind and visually impaired children.

About 75 participants made art, played with computers and clay, interacted with animals and more.

The activities were focused on developing skill sets like creativity, problem solving and communication.

