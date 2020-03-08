About 5K march in Hollywood to raise anti-Semitism awareness

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people came together in Hollywood to take part in a match aiming to raises awareness about anti-Semitism.

About 5,000 people gathered for the event on Sunday along Hollywood Boulevard and walked to ArtsPark at Young Circle.

Marchers held signs and chanted.

“We are taking control back of our state, our city,” said Rachel Sapoznik, president and CEO of Sapoznik Insurance, “and we’re here to make our voices known that we are in a community of compassion, humanity, and it starts with me.”

Among those who spoke at the event were Holocaust survivors, community leaders, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy and many others.

