LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is now recovering, thanks to the help of an animal rescue, after being found abandoned and with brutal injuries in Lauderhill.

The pit bull, named Karma, has undergone three surgeries after rescuers found out she had also been suffering from a gunshot wound underneath her mouth.

“You can see the hole here, she was shot right here. Somebody probably went like this. Can you imagine?” said Cindy Mucciaccio with I Heart Animal Rescue.

The canine was dumped at the Lauderhill Fire Department back in January. Fire rescue called I Heart Animal Rescue to lend some help.

“She also was emaciated to the fact of starvation. So, what happened was, we took her to the hospital the next day, and we saw that she had a parametria. Parametria is that she has a very bad infection,” said Mucciaccio.

But even after several surgeries, Karma was still struggling and not well.

“We took her to a hospital, we did the surgery where they put a graft up in her mouth, because there was a hole, and we found out, when we did the X-rays — special X-rays, dental X-rays — that she had a bullet, fragments inside, that was bursting inside,” said Mucciaccio.

Jessie Paige took the wounded dog under her care and decided to foster her while she is in between all the emergency care.

“I’m happy that she’s alive. I named her Karma for a reason, so I’m hoping, since we didn’t find who shot her, I’m hoping they got what was coming to them,” said Paige.

Paige said that she will likely keep Karma after her surgeries are complete, but the dog’s road to recovery is still ongoing.

“She’s a fighter, and people that abuse animals need to be punished,” said Mucciaccio.

The animal rescue group said they need donations from the public to help pay for Karma’s surgery, as well as other dogs in similar situations.

The organization said that in the past month, they’ve had other dogs like Karma and have spent over $25,000 in veterinary bills.

Additionally, they said they need foster parents to take some of these animals into their care and are willing to adopt.

For more information on I Heart Animal Rescue, or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.