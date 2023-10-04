FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a case of animal abuse after a malnourished and lifeless pit bull puppy was found on the side of the road.

The puppy was found on Sunday, September 24, in the 1100 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement discovered the deceased dog, along with a white tarp and a black metal dog crate containing feces and vomit, all located in the grassy swale area near the reporting party’s home.

The dog, identified as a tan and white male pit bull puppy aged approximately two to three months, was found lying on its side.

According to the police report, a responding officer could “could see the puppy’s ribs protruding and it appeared the puppy had not been dead long – there were flies, but no obvious signs of decomposition.”

The puppy did not have a collar and showed signs of severe malnourishment.

Authorities believe the puppy may have sustained an injury to one of its front legs.

Detectives believe an unknown individual or individuals abandoned the puppy on the road, likely between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. They also believe the puppy was alive at the time it was abandoned.

“[The] puppy died, a slow and painful death, which rise to the level of a felony offense,” according to the police report.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who recognizes this dog or who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Ralph Bouyett via email at rafaelb@fortlauderdale.govat or via phone at 954-828-5639. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

