FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found in distress in Pembroke Pines is now on the mend after receiving help from local agencies and a good Samaritan.

Twelve-year-old Shih Tzu, Clara, was found in February on a sidewalk outside of Palm Cove Elementary.

The dog was found severely matted, malnourished and clinging to life by a good Samaritan and Pembroke Pines Police Officers.

“She was near death. She was infested with fleas and worms and she was malnourished and someone just left her on the side of the road to die,” said Kara Starzyk, Abandoned Pet Rescue Shelter Manager.

Video, provided by Abandoned Pet Rescue, captures the moments following Clara’s rescue.

Organizations like Pooches in Pines, the Pembroke Pines Police Department and Abandoned Pet Rescue joined forces to save the dog’s life.

“Even though she was so frail, she needed surgery for an infection she had in her uterus and we weren’t sure if she was honestly going to survive, but we knew we had to give her a chance,” said Starzyk.

Since then, officials at the animal shelter said she’s showing remarkable progress.

“It’s really a miracle to see Clara starting to walk around,” said Starzyk.

Clara is currently living with her foster parent and getting stronger day by day.

But animal shelter officials want to find her a forever and loving home.

“Clara is a perfect example of how really it takes the village to save every pet’s life. If it wasn’t for that good Samaritan, her life would not have been saved,” said Starzyk.

Police said they have launched an investigation into Clara’s previous owners.

If you’d like to adopt Clara or other animals looking for a forever home, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.