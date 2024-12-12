FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 3 million people are expected to take to the roads and skies over the next few weeks, breaking yet another holiday travel record to end the year.

AAA, predicts a record number of people, nearly 120 million to be exact, to travel 50 miles or more between Saturday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.

More than 7.85 million people will fly home this holiday season, that number is up by 300,000 or so from the previous year.

According to AAA, air fare for the holiday season is up about 4% in comparison to last year. An average domestic ticket $800 or more.

The majority of travelers will more than likely be crawling through congestion on the roadways.

AAA, said 107 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination, and while that beats last year’s record, its slightly lower than 2019’s record of 108 million.

Gas prices are expected to drop below $3 a gallon nationwide ahead of Christmas week, that hasn’t happened since 2021.

South Florida has been named a top destination for Christmas and New Years, so locals are advised to plan accordingly to avoid in traffic woes.

