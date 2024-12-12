HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Attention, Publix shoppers. Now you can shop by boat.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Publix’s newest 30,000-square-foot store on Hollywood Beach, early Thursday morning.

Boaters can now dock and shop at the brand-new store, located along the Intracoastal Waterway, next to the Diplomat Hotel.

For guests who want to sit and snack, there’s a beautiful seating area for them to soak it all in.

