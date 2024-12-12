HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Attention, Publix shoppers. Now you can shop by boat.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Publix’s newest 30,000-square-foot store on Hollywood Beach, early Thursday morning.

Boaters can now dock and shop at the brand-new store, located along the Intracoastal Waterway, next to the Diplomat Hotel.

For guests who want to sit and snack, there’s a beautiful seating area for them to soak it all in.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox