POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who went through hard times, including a health battle, received keys to a dream, thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity, forever changing her family’s lives.

Trudy Henry gave 7News a tour of her new home in Pompano Beach on Saturday.

“There’s no more, ‘We’re moving, we’re moving.’ This is home,” she said. “We’re gonna grow old, graduate, everything together in this home.”

The breast cancer survivor now has a Habitat home and on this special dedication day, she got quite the housewarming party, one that was three years in the making for her family.

“I’m great, ’cause I have my own room, I have a home, instead of living in apartments. It feels better to live in a home,” said a family member.

Like all Habitat homeowners, Henry put in the sweat equity for over three years to reach this moment.

AutoNation presented her the keys to her new home, along with a $5,000 check to help with furnishings.

“We are centered here in Broward County — this is where we’re headquartered — and so, for us, this is home, and we are big about building up around our home and building the communities around our home,” said AutoNation spokesperson Ashley Shea. “Habitat is such an amazing organization, because they not only build homes, but they build communities, and so, we wanted to partner with them to help foster a community in the area.”

This Habitat community is comprised of 76 homes.

“This is something special. This is not just an individual home. This is a community built by Habitat, and it’s fantastic. This is a model for the rest of the country,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

It is a community where Henry, who works two jobs, can lay her head at night for years to come, thankful to have beaten cancer so she could live to see this day.

“My doctor wanted to be here today, but she couldn’t come, but I am grateful for every one of them,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be in here right now to have this moment.”

