HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment building went up in flames in Hollywood.

7News cameras captured a large response by Hollywood Fire Rescue units on Wednesday morning at the 2700 block of Johnson Street.

Officials said an A/C unit caught fire and spread into the rest of the building.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

A firefighter was hospitalized with injuries unrelated to the blaze.

