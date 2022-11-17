FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child living with a South Florida family may be sent back to relatives in Haiti. But for now, it seems like that baby will get to stay.

At the center of this international custody battle is an 11-month-old baby who has serious health issues.

A judge in court on Thursday said that an initial motion that was ruled back in July to place the baby with their maternal grandmother has since changed due to the issues being felt in Haiti.

The judge said he was very aware of the civil unrest that is going on in Haiti.

Attorney’s in court talked about the baby’s heart condition, a hole in his heart that may need surgery if it’s not corrected. It is surgery that the baby cannot receive if he is taken back to Haiti since the conditions are so poor.

The foster family that has cared for the infant, has been fighting to keep the Florida Department of Children and Families and ChildNet from sending the baby to his maternal grandmother in Haiti citing that the civil arrest and medical care there is not the best placement for the baby.

Judge Jose Izquierdo said the court will hear from the family in Haiti as the situation in the country has changed since the motion to send baby Angel was ruled backed in July.

During those months, the State Department has issued a travel ban because the condition in Haiti are too unstable.

“I’d like to take every single case that comes in front of me, and listen to it for it’s facts on it’s specific matter,” Izquierdo said. “That is the lens in which we view this case. A difficult question no doubt. A grandmother who loves her grandchild has come forward and wishes to have her grandchild placed with her… it is her right. And a foster mom who has love for this child, no doubt, who’s raised this child since December, wishes to have the child with her. But this isn’t a situation where it’s maybe as cut and dry as people may think. There are safety concerns, we have to address the safety concerns and we will address those safety concerns.”

“The court has heard testimony this morning that a lot has transpired since that order was issued in place, the child’s medical condition being what it is, the child’s needed follow up treatment for both his heart condition as well as his ear condition, and his doctors being here in South Florida, the department’s position at this point in time is that the child should remain her in South Florida,” said Gina Leiser, DCF. ” It is the department’s intent to file a motion with the court outlaying, asking for that relief from the court, and we are at this point in time, asking for the court to change the goal of this case to adaption.”

The baby, who was born in the U.S., will remain in South Florida for the time being.

The foster family who has been taking care of Angel can apply for adaption as well as the maternal grandmother back in Haiti.

Ultimately, the DFC, the state, will decide the best placement for the baby.

The next hearing is set for April.

