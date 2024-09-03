DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to get a handle on a gas leak that was reported in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) units were dispatched to 114 Monroe Udell Street just after 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a Fire Department spokesperson, crews were excavating at a work site when they accidentally struck a 2-inch gas line.

The gas company has been called to address the situation.

It is currently unknown if any evacuations are in place.

