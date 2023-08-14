DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida high school students learned a lesson in generosity.

Ninth graders from Nova University School in Davie helped children in need. They packed 2,000 backpacks with essential supplies for them.

The bags will be sent to homes in the non-profit Food for the Poor Angels of Hope program.

“This backpack means hope,” said Pennie Stagnitta with Food for the Poor. This backpack gives them the realization they are going to school, and that they are going to be able to learn and hopefully make a better life for themselves and for their families.”

Each backpack contains 13 items, which includes notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, rulers and more to make sure the kids are ready for the academic year, which begins next week in Broward County.

Students head back to campus later this week in Miami-Dade County.

