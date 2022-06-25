HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man a day after he went missing in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, 94-year-old Sal Sasso had been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said he was possibly headed toward 7777 Davie Road Extension in Hollywood in a white Isuzu Rodeo.

Sasso stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown salt-and-pepper hair and green/hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

His family told detectives he has early stage dementia.

Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday police confirmed Sasso has been found.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox