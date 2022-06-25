HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man a day after he went missing in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, 94-year-old Sal Sasso had been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said he was possibly headed toward 7777 Davie Road Extension in Hollywood in a white Isuzu Rodeo.

Sasso stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown salt-and-pepper hair and green/hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

His family told detectives he has early stage dementia.

Just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday police confirmed Sasso has been found.

