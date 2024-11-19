PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say they have located a 92-year-old woman who was previously reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Anna Lopez went missing Monday afternoon at her home in Colony Point.

Police said that she has dementia, vision, and hearing loss. She uses public buses and frequents the Pembroke Lakes Mall and Sedanos, according to PPPD.

According to authorities, Anna has been located and reunited with her family.

