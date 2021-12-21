WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the frantic calls for help after a car crashed into a canal along Alligator Alley in West Broward, leaving two people dead and three others injured.

The crash took place near Mile Marker 29, about four miles West of the toll plaza, Dec. 14.

People who witnessed the crash immediately dialed 911.

“There’s been an accident. A car has gone into the water,” said a caller.

“A car went right across the Alley and smashed right – just totally dropped off the road and smashed right into the canal,” said another caller. “They were going fast. It was a bad crash. Very bad.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car’s back left tire blew, causing the driver to lose control.

Witnesses raced to save those trapped inside as they waited for first responders to arrive.

“Do you see the vehicle? Is it still on top of the water?” asked the 911 dispatcher.

“Yeah, it’s floating. We’ve got people going everywhere,” said a caller.

“We got people in the water, man. There’s people in the water. Get some rope, get some help,” said a good Samaritan at the scene.

Officials and bystanders were able to rescue three people from the sinking car: a 40 year-old woman and a boy and girl, both just 2 years old.

“Yeah, the baby is breathing. I know we got two others out of the water, but there’s probably two or three more in,” said the good Samaritan.

Sadly, the 47-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger would not survive.

Officials said an in-depth investigation could take up to 60 days to complete.

