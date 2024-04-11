HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 calls from fellow runners, who found the Miramar woman after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver, have been released.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning just after seven in the morning.

According to Miramar Police, Onyxia Delinois was out for a run Saturday morning, heading eastbound along Miramar Parkway near 183rd Street, when a driver hit her and took off.

The group of women who were running with her dialed 911.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” a dispatcher said.

“Um, we are a group of runners and one of our friends is on the side of the road. It seems that she may have gotten hit,” said a female caller.

Delinois was rushed to the hospital and underwent an emergency brain surgery, but she now remains in a coma.

Doctors say they are very concerned about her recovery and expect her to be in the hospital for weeks or months.

“We are extremely concerned about her neurological recovery,” said Memorial Regional Hospital Dr. Andrew Rosenthal. “I expect that she’ll be in the hospital for several weeks or months.”

Delinois’ husband, Roosevelt Delinois, left devastated by the tragedy as his wife remains on life support in the hospital.

During a press conference on Wednesday, he was joined by Miramar Police and doctors, who have been treating his wife, and left his wife’s bedside for a few minutes to plead to the media for justice.

“My wife is amazing, she does so much for me and our family, She’s selfless.” Roosevelt said. “This is not her fault. She did not do this. Someone else did this to her and just left her there.”

Roosevelt hopes the public can provide additional information to help catch the driver behind the wheel.

“I just want someone to say something, someone to come forward,” said Roosevelt.

Police are now searching for the driver responsible for hitting Onyxia and leaving the scene.

“You have to stop. You have to provide some aid. That can make the huge difference whether that person survives,” said Miramar Police Department Officer Jose Rosales.

A GoFundMe was created to assist with Delinois’ medical expenses.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.