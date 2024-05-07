DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 calls have been released after a teen was slashed by a drone while fishing at a South Florida pier.

Rescue crews took a 14-year-old boy to the hospital after he was injured by the propeller blades of a fishing pier in Dania Beach that prohibits the use of drones.

One of the calls to 911 came from the victim himself.

“I’m at Dania Beach Pier. My hand is really badly cut up because of a drone,” the teen said to a dispatcher.

The peaceful day on the Pier turned into a nightmare for the teen when the blades of the drone he was flying cut him.

Witnesses said the teen was flying the fishing drone, which helps bring fishermen’s hooks closer to the fishes, when he was badly cut as he was flying the drone back to him.

James said he and others at the pier immediately took action to render aid.

“A few people stopped, and he took his shirt off, and we tied it up, and then, after that, we called 911,” he said.

Police released the 911 calls from the moments following the accident.

“He was flying a drone and he tried to hold it down and it just cut him,” said the caller.

“So you said that he was cut up by the drone, is that correct?” the dispatcher said.

“Yes, badly. His wrists, his hands, yeah,” said the caller.

According to BSO, the teen had multiple lacerations when they arrived and was rushed to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Posted signs on the pier reads that drones aren’t allowed at the pier.

The Federal Aviation Administration does investigate unauthorized drone operations. A spokesperson released a statement that reads in part:

“Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines that exceed $30,000. In addition, we can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.”

James said that it is a day he will never forget.

“I was just trying to enjoy my day fishing, that’s all. I wasn’t really expecting it,” said James.

The FAA is investigating the accident.

The teen is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.