MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls captured the frantic moments when a 17-year-old girl called for help after she and her boyfriend were shot while they were in a car in Miramar.

While she survived the barrage of bullets, her boyfriend died in the shooting.

According to Miramar Police, they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area of South University Drive and Riviera Boulevard, just before 8 p.m., Sunday.

The teen girl was a passenger in a white Hyundai and called 911 moments after the shots were fired.

Operator: “911, what’s the address of the emergency?”

17-year-old girl: “I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot. My boyfriend.”

Operator: “Did you see the person with the gun?”

17-year-old girl: “No. I didn’t see nobody. We were driving in the car.”

The teen girl was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition. Her boyfriend, 17- year-old Johnnie Henderson, did not survive.

Other calls to 911 then began pouring in.

Caller: “We just heard ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and I don’t know.”

Operator: “Do you know if anyone is injured?”

Caller: “Yes, someone is in there and they’re slumped over. I have my kids in the car and I’m not going to get out.”

Caller: “It looked like a semiautomatic, like, like four times, or five times.”

Police are currently searching for who was responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.