PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 calls have been released after a 16-year-old teen died from an apparent lightning strike in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Cameron Day was found lying on the grassy swale with burn wounds to the chest and inner thighs on Wednesday.

The calls to the police came shortly from frightened nearby residents who saw the teen fall to the ground. A big thunderstorm could be heard in the background of the call.

“I’m calling because I’m in front of my house and in front of my house there is a guy in the bicycle and he’s on the grass and it’s raining and thundering and he’s (not moving). He’s been there for like five minutes or 10 minutes. He’s on the bicycle and oh my goodness! Holy!” said the man.

“What’s going on sir?” said the 911 operator.

“No, it’s thundering. I’m here outside the house,” said the man.

Another 911 caller was also unsure of what had happened but she did see the bike and she wanted to make sure that his family was able to get his belongings.

“We didn’t know what happened to him. We didn’t know if it was the lightning that hit him,” said the second caller.

Day, a junior at McArthur High School in Hollywood, had just turned 16.

His family said he was coming home from school after band practice under terrible weather when he was struck.

Loved ones, like his cousin Gwendolyn Broussard, who spoke to 7News after Day’s death, remember him as a kind and joyous teen.

“He was extraordinary. He was humble. He was loving and caring, always had that beautiful smile on his face,” said Broussard. “His smile was worth a thousand words. It said everything about him because it was always genuine.”

On Monday, a makeshift memorial in honor of Day’s life could be seen under the tree where the incident occurred.

The family created a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

