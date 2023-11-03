SOUTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) — Police released 911 calls after a pilot crashed his plane in the Florida Everglades during the middle of the night.

The pilot, identified as 19-year-old Eshaan Majundar, was rescued Tuesday in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp, located at 18599 Krome Avenue, after being stranded overnight when his plane went down.

From the newly released calls, the caller appeared to be someone affiliated with the aircraft who called for help when she realized the plane was missing.

Dispatcher: “You said you can’t get in contact with the pilot, is that correct?”

Woman: No, we have not been in contact with the pilot.”

Majundar left the Okeechobee Airport sometime overnight, flew south and crashed off West Broward County.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, upon arrival, units discovered Majundar sitting on the wing of the downed aircraft suffering from a leg injury.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and performed a hoist operation, and safely extracted Majundar from the aircraft. He has since been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

7News spoke with a flight school from Homestead, who are the owners of the plane, and they said Majundar is expected to make a full recovery.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.